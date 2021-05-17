Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.33 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

