Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.29 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV opened at $151.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

