Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.