Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 493.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

