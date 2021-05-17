Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,776 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

