Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,841 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 137.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77,932.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

