TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.16

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.16 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 3937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

