The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $506,541.41 and $105,579.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00110886 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00820486 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002403 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

