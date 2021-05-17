The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

