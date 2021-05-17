The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-$74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. 718,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,554. The company has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

