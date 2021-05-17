The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AMCX stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

