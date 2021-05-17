The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $40.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.