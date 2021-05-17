The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

