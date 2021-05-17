The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

