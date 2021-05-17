The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 48,886 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

