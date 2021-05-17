The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $164.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.67 and a 52 week high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

