The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,459 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,080,000 after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $264,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 23.2% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 84,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,529 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.