The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.51 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 6,915.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

