The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Nucor worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.