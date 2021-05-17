The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 427 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,274.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

