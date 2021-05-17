The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

