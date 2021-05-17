The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

