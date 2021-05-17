The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.96. 12,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,338. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

