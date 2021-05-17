The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lowered by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up about 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

SO stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

