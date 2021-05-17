The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE:TJX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

