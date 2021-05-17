The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $517.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $675.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.55.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,316 shares of company stock worth $111,137,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.