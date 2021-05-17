THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $524,966.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007699 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

