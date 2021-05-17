TheStreet Downgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CANG opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $810.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

