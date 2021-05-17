TheStreet Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,257,725. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

