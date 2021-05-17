Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $42.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00078153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00331303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

