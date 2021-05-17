ThreeFold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,632.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $45,632.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.00467547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00227688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.14 or 0.01291212 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042563 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

