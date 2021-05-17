Thrive Token (THRT) Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 185.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $140,477.42 and $10.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

