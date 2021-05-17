Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) VP Acquires $17,500.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) VP Steven A. Osterberg purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00.

Shares of TLRS opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Timberline Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

