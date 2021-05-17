Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00088789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00226992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.01290632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043535 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

