TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.45. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.98. 178,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,719. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $96.82 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $43,980,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

