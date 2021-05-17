Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.49

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
