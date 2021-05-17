Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $242.07 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

