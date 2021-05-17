Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.39. The stock had a trading volume of 146,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

