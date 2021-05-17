Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.