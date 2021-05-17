Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.99. 3,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,947. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $197.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

