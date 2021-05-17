Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

MYN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,076. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

