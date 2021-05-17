Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,818 Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $81.33.

