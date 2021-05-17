Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $189,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

