Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

