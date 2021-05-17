Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.