Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock Position Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 22,025 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG opened at $4.02 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.