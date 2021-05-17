Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

