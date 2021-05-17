Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.94 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

