Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Crown by 64,957.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

