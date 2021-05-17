Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

